Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.79. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

