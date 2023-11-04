Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $394,565.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

