Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 13% Higher

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 1,082,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,630,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $866.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.