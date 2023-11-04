Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.95) EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 488,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,118. The firm has a market cap of $806.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,145,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $44,281.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,145,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLGT

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.