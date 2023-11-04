Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.95) EPS.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 488,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,118. The firm has a market cap of $806.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.
Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics
In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,145,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $44,281.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,145,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLGT
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.