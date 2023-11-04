Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.15 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

