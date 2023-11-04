Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Gaia Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 144,416 shares of company stock worth $378,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

