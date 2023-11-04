Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner updated its FY23 guidance to at least $10.90 EPS.

Gartner Stock Up 14.6 %

IT opened at $386.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $401.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

