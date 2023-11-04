Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 327.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

