Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

