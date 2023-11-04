General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

GE stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

