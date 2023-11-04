General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.