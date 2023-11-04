General Motors (NYSE:GM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.