Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NYSE GIL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

