Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.7 %

GIL opened at $33.22 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.