Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

GLT opened at $1.67 on Friday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Glatfelter

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 996,000 shares of company stock worth $1,861,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Glatfelter by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,162,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.