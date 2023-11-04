Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
GLT opened at $1.67 on Friday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Glatfelter
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 85.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Glatfelter by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,162,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glatfelter
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.