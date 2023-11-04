Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $10.81 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

