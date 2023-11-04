Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 6.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 3,928,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,350,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $41,118,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $1.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,197,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,743,060.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,197,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,060.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $41,118,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 135.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

