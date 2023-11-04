Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.