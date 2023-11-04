GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 201,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.