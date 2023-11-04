GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 13.8 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.