Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

