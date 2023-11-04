GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of EAF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $765.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after buying an additional 716,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.