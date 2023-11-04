Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $139.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

