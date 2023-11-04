Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.16% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000.

NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 1,426,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,064. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

