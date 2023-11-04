Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,805,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

