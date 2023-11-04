Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 272.51%.
Grom Social Enterprises Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROM opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $195.00.
Institutional Trading of Grom Social Enterprises
Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grom Social Enterprises
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.