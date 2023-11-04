Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 272.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ GROM opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

