Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE GPI opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

