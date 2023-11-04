Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,409,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

