Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

