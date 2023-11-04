Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.