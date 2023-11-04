Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after buying an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

