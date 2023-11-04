Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,308 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

