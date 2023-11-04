Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

