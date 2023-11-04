HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $127.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

