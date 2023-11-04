HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

