HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.