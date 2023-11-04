HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 562,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.