HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $611,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.
Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
