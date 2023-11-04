HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $611,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.