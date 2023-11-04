HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.30 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

