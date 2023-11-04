HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

