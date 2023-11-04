HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.89 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

