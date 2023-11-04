HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $134.02 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

