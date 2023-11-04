HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,516 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

PRU opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.