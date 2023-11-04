HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

