HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,577,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

