Head-To-Head Review: ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ROHM and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ROHM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Square Enix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 10.44% 10.79% 8.48%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ROHM and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ROHM has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ROHM and Square Enix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.76 billion 1.81 $594.78 million $1.75 9.89 Square Enix $2.54 billion 1.55 $364.56 million $2.25 14.67

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ROHM beats Square Enix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.