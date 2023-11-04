HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $775.17 million, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 9.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

