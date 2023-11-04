Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 81.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.