Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

