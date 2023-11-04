Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Hershey stock opened at $188.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

